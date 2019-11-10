2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: I am optimistic, result, not that of exit-polls, but of vote counting

The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), Dan Barna, voices his optimism about the result of Sunday's vote in the presidential election and states that the final score is not given by the exit polls, but by "the counting of votes".

"We have seen the results of the exit polls, they are encouraging results, we remain positive and confident," said Dan Barna, at the USR headquarters, after the announcement of the exit polls, which placed him third.

Barna thanked the diaspora, mentioning that "a historic record" was registered abroad regarding turnout, something that "gives confidence and hope".

"Delegates from the polling stations should be careful at the counting. (...) It is important to count each vote. The result is not that of the exit polls, the result is that of counting the votes," Barna said.

According to the poll conducted at the exit from the polls by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES, National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate, President Klaus Iohannis, obtained 38.7 percent in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila, 22 percent, and USR PLUS candidate, Dan Barna, 16.1 percent.

The exit poll conducted by the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group shows that Iohannis obtained 39 percent, Dancila - 22.5 percent, and Barna - 16.4 percent.