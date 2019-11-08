2019PresidentialElection/Patients of Bucharest hospitals to cast their vote on Sunday at mobile ballot box

Patients of large hospitals in Bucharest will cast their vote at the mobile ballot box on Sunday in the presidential elections, according to representatives of several medical units.

Thus, the mobile ballot box will be used at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital (SUMMC), the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, Bucharest Oncological Institute, the Elias Hospital, the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest.

According to commander of the "Dr. Carol Davila" SUMMC Florentina Ionita Radu, the patients, as well as the personnel on duty that day will cast their vote at the mobile ballot box.

Doctor of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital Rodica Ciolacu told AGERPRES that both the patients and the doctors on duty will cast their vote at the mobile ballot box.

"Demerches have been made for about a week, there is a procedure. Lists of patients are being drawn up," the doctor stated.

According to manager of the Bucharest Oncological Institute Lida Kajanto approximately 170 patients will vote at the mobile ballot box, but also the doctors who are on duty.

In his turn, Spokesman of the Elias Hospital Silviu Negoita confirmed that in this medical unit both the patients and the medical staff on duty will cast their vote using the mobile ballot box.

Spokesperson of the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest Silvia Nica confirmed that the mobile ballot box will also be used in this medical unit.

AGERPRES