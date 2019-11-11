2019PresidentialElection/PSD requests, in letter to PNL, organizing at least two debates between candidates

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) calls on the National Liberal Party (PNL) to jointly organize at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis, before the 24 November runoff of the presidential elections.

The request is sent through a letter addressed to the campaign leader of the liberals, Dan Motreanu, by Lia Olguta Vasilescu, the coordinator of the PSD election campaign.

"Mrs Dancila has repeatedly expressed the wish to have debates with Mr. Iohannis, but her requests have remained unanswered. The lack of debate between the main candidates was a flaw in the electoral process and a problem of transparency. We are hoping that this situation will not be repeated in the runoff. We owe the Romanian citizens an open and honest debate about the projects that the two candidates have for Romania. The letter presented a request to jointly organize at least two debates between Mrs Dancila and Mr Iohannis before the 24 November 24 runoff of the presidential election," the letter reads.

According to it, the PSD is open to any variant that involves organizing these debates "in a transparent and with impartial moderators", so that the two candidates have equal opportunities.

"The PSD campaign team believes that this confrontation must include face-to-face debates between Mrs Dancila and Mr Iohannis. It is very important, in our view, for the citizens to be able to directly compare the two candidates and choose the one who really deserves to be the president of Romania for the next five years," the letter mentions.