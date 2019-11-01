2019PresidentialElection/ PSD's Dancila:Time has come for a woman president,who treats Romanians as her own family

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, within a public gathering in Oradea, that time has come for a woman president who treats Romanians as her own family, urging President Iohannis to do "the single best thing in his mandate" and vote in "the box no. five for 'Viorica Dancila'."

"In 30 years, we had man presidents who disappointed us, we deceived our expectations and didn't represent us as we would have wanted. I believe that time has come for a woman president, who treats and sees Romanians as her own family. A woman president who treats parents and grandparents as her own parents and grandparents, who takes care of the women in this country, because they take care of their husbands, parents and children. A woman president who supports men so they can be the pillar of hope of their family. A woman president who takes care of the youngsters of this country as they were her won children. To believe in God, to love her country, to love the people and love the Romanians," Viorica Dancila said in the Culture House of Trade Unions in Oradea, at the end of a campaign day in Bihor.In her half an hour speech, the PSD candidate said that over the past five years, Romania didn't have a president, but "a tenant at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace," who came "to offend and show off his arrogance."Afterwards, she warned the current president, who already sees himself in the second round of elections and who "looks with disdain toward Romania's Prime Minister."The dismissed PM also challenged her contestant Klaus Iohannis to participate in a one-on-one debate, in which each of them shall answer for what they have done for Romanians.