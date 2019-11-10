 
#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 17:00hrs: 37.93pct

incidente vot

Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 17:00hrs was 37.93pct nationwide, according to BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu.

The turnout in the urban area was 3,979,928, while in the countryside it was 2,931,156, he added.

Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (47.59pct), Cluj (45.27pct), Brasov (42.89pct), Sibiu (42.64pct) and Arges (41.96pct).

Lower turnout rates were reported in the counties of Covasna (28.49pct), Satu Mare (29.61pct), Vaslui (29.91pct), Ialomita (32.62pct) and Maramures (32.74pct).

The turnout in Bucharest City was 39.14pct (702,894 voters), with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 45.32pct; district 2 - 40.17pct; district 3 - 33.77pct; district 4 - 40.07; district 5 - 35.89pct; district 6 - 43.09pct.

The total number of voters having turned out to vote as of 17:00hrs, EET, is 6,910,900.

