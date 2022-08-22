2030 Forestry National Strategy focused on landowners' accountability

The 2030 Forestry National Strategy, presented on Monday in an event hosted by "Transilvania" University in Brasov, focuses on the accountability and co-interest of the owners and comes with a new approach regarding control and restrictions, said Minister of the Environment Tanczos Barna.

He stressed that the new forestry strategy was developed in the last two years with the wide participation of forestry specialists, as well as NGOs, institutions and other people interested in this field, noting, at the same time, that it is "a historic step" for the forests of Romania.

The Minister of the Environment specified that the document presented on Monday in Brasov has several new strategic elements, highlighting, among other things, the accountability and compensation of the owners' losses, Agerpres.

"The variant presented today has some new strategic elements, it builds a new future, a new beginning for Romania's forests. It focuses on the accountability of the owner, it emphasises this compensation system for those who lose economic income, those who lose from an economic point of view in the case in which they practically sacrifice their forest to support society and to play a more important role in terms of biodiversity and protection (...) At the same time, the strategy proposes a new approach in terms of control and restrictions, so that the accountability of the owners, regardless of whether it is a state owner, territorial administrative unit, municipality or natural or legal person, their accountability and control will lead to a good implementation of this strategy. At the same time, certainly, the role of protection, of biodiversity, this social service offered by the forest to the entire community, to the entire society is still very important. We see that at the European level we have several protection targets, strict protection and general protection of habitats, and here Romania has assumed these responsibilities. We will increase the areas with strict protection, but, as I told you, in parallel, the state must come and compensate the losses, the state must come and support the owners who have forested areas, have forestry funds in such protection areas," he said.

He added that, in parallel, the subsequent legislation stemming from this strategy must be rethought.