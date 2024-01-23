2,240 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection last week, 25 deaths

In the week of January 15 - 21, 2,240 new cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were registered, the Health Ministry informs on Tuesday.

To date, 3,519,340 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered.

So far, countrywide, 13,984,199 RT-PCR tests and 14,545,855 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.

As many as 457 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units and according to the Ministry of Health, 37 patients are hospitalized at ICU. Out of the total of hospitalized patients, 79 are minors, 76 being hospitalized on the ward and 3 in ICU.

In the week of January 15 - 21, the National Institute of Public Health reported 25 deaths: 13 men and 12 women.

All the deceased patients had comorbidities, and 13 were vaccinated against COVID.

To date, 68,806 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.