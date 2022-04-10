23,749 natural persons and legal entities registered during first two months of 2022

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities has gone down during the first two months of 2022 by 4.43%, compared to the similar period of last year, to 23,749, of which 17,573 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were recorded in Bucharest, namely 4,426 (+ 13.46%, compared to January-February 2021), and in the counties of Cluj -1,400 (+ 4.40%), Ilfov - 1.282 (+ 9.39%) and Timis - 1,160 (+ 3.85%).On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Covasna counties - 141 (-22.95%, compared to January-February 2021), Caras-Severin - 166 (-8.29%) and Ialomita - 169 (+0.60%).According to ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (4,709, -17.69% compared to the first two months of last year), construction (2,951; + 0.20%), transport and storage (2,578; -15%).