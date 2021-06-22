23,750 people immunised in last 24 hours; 9,830 - with first dose

In the last 24 hours, 23,750 doses of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were administered, of which 16,500 - Pfizer, 5,252 - Johnson & Johnson, 1,160 - Moderna and 838 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV).

CNCAV shows that, in the same interval, 9,830 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 13,920 with the second one.

Since December 27, 2020, 8,780,559 vaccine doses have been administered to 4,650,160 people, of whom 260,295 received a dose and 4,389,865 and a second one as well.

In the last 24 hours, 9 side effects have been reported, all of a general nature.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,509 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,773 local and 14,736 general.

According to CNCAV, 149 side effects are under investigation.