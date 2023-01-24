24 January/Royal Family of Romania sends message on the Romanian Principalities Union Day

The Royal Family of Romania sent a message on Tuesday, on the Romanian Principalities Union Day, showing that twenty-two years after the act of 24 January 1859, in 1881, "our country became a kingdom."

"Today marks one hundred and sixty-four years since the Union of the Romanian Principalities under ruler Alexandru Ioan I. Seven years later, in 1866, the first Constitution of the state called 'Romania' was proclaimed; eighteen years after the Union of the Principalities, in 1877, Romania became an independent state, and twenty-two years later, in 1881, our country became a kingdom," the Royal House conveyed in a post on the Facebook page.

On 24 January, Romanians celebrate the Union of the Romanian Principalities of 1859, achieved under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, an act of political will by the leaders of the two Romanian principalities - Moldavia and Wallachia and the first stage in the creation of the modern Romanian unitary state. AGERPRES