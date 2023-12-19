 
     
2,455 cases of measles; 445 notified in the last week

euobserver.com
The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, in the last week, 445 confirmed cases of measles were reported in Romania.

According to the INSP, until December 10 (January 1 - December 10, 2023) 2,010 confirmed cases of measles had been notified in 29 counties and in the municipality of Bucharest. At the latest report, on Tuesday, the number increased, having reached a a total of 2,455 cases (reference period January 1 - December 17, 2023) confirmed with measles in 34 counties and in Bucharest.

The most cases, according to INSP, are registered in the counties of Mures - 711, Brasov - 510, Cluj - 196, Giurgiu - 170, Ilfov - 115 and in Bucharest - 326.

