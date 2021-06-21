 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

26 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; 9,429 tests last 24 hours

smartradio.ro
vaccin covid medic cercetare cercetator analize

A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with 9,429 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Monday, 1,080,282 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,207 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,224,093 RT-PCR tests and 1,360,869 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 4,088 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,771 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,317 on request) and 5,341 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, four people were reconfirmed positive.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.