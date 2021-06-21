26 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; 9,429 tests last 24 hours

A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with 9,429 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Monday, 1,080,282 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,207 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,224,093 RT-PCR tests and 1,360,869 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 4,088 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,771 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,317 on request) and 5,341 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, four people were reconfirmed positive.