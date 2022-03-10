2,640 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours; most - with dose 3

2,640 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 447 are the first dose, 877 - the second dose and 1,316 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

Of the total number of doses administered, 94 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (37 - first dose and 57 - second dose).

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,730,996 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,115,211 people, with 8,078,323 receiving the complete schedule and 2,545,519 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

No side effects have been reported in the last 24 hours.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,997 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,208 local and 17,789 general.