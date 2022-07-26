 
     
285 Omicron variant of COVID cases in the last week, 6,896 in total so far

Berita Harian
Omicron

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Tuesday that in the week of July 18 to 24, 285 COVID cases with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, all of which are variants of concern.

According to the source, as of July 24, 6,896 cases have been confirmed with the Omicron variant.

Of these, in 2,958, the BA.2 sub-variant (43%) was detected, of which 18 in the week of July 18 to 24.

In the same week, in 16 cases, sub-variant BA.4 was detected, and in 251 cases, sub-variant BA.5 was detected. To date, 541 cases have been detected by sub-variant BA.5 (7.9%). The proportion of the latter was 1.8 times higher than the previous week.AGERPRES

