3-month ROBOR index continues to rise; on Thursday it reached 6.13% per year

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest rate is calculated, increased on Thursday to 6.13% per year, from 6.10% per year, on Wednesday, a higher level was registered on December 5, 2012, respectively 6.16%, according to the information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per year.

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest rates on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest rate, rose to 6.27% per year, from 6.23% per year, and the 12-month ROBOR increased to 6.45% per year year, from 6.41% per previous year.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by Emergency Ordinance 19/2019, it is 1.86% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021, in increase compared to the one published three months ago, by 1.17%.

In May 2019, Emergency Ordinance 19/2019 came into force, which modifies the way in which the rate is calculated for loans in lei with variable interest. Thus, Ordinance 19 established the Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.

AGERPRES