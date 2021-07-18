 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

30 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of 255 persons admitted to medical facilities

Spitalul Sfântul Sava
salon paturi spital

As many as 255 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 30 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 525 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 410 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 29,846 people are in quarantine at home, and 12 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 193 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.