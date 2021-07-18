30 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of 255 persons admitted to medical facilities

As many as 255 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 30 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 525 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 410 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 29,846 people are in quarantine at home, and 12 in institutionalized quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 193 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.