30 pct supplementation of Ministry of European Investments and Projects staff

The staff of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects will increase by 30 percent to 1,943 to allow for the management of the 96 billion euro worth of European funds, Minister Marcel Bolos told the briefing at the end of Monday's government meeting.

"Whereas in the 2014-2020 programming period we managed a budget of 24 billion euros with 1,407 staff, now we have 96 billion euros to manage, which means a threefold budget increase. I proposed a rise in the number of positions in the staffing plan. The number approved by the government is 1,943 staff who will manage the 96 billion euros," Bolos explained, also emphasizing that the increase is by just 30 percent, not threefold, as in the case of the managed budget.

"Without personnel one cannot run the project evaluation activity. This was inevitable for anyone who looks at the matters in good faith and understands how things work. We risked to block the 96 billion euros for Romania, the European Commission has the right to interrupt disbursements," said the Minister.

Marcel Bolos brought to mind that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan does not provide for co-financing, and that Brussels covers 100 percent of the value of the projects. AGERPRES