30 Syrian migrants, willing to reach Western Europe illegally, detected in a minibus

Southwestern Mehedinti County border police have detected 30 Syrian citizens, including minors, in a minibus in Hinova, their intention being to reach Western Europe illegally, informs a release of the Territorial Inspectorate of Border Police (ITPF) Timisoara, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the border police have identified and stopped an automobile registered in Romania, driven by a Romanian citizen, and a van registered in Bulgaria. At the time of making the regular stop signals, the driver of the van continued his movement for about 500 meters, then abandoned the vehicle. As a result of the control carried out in the cargo compartment, 30 foreign citizens were discovered, without identity documents on them.The driver of the automobile, who was established to having the role of forerunner, and the foreign citizens were also taken to the headquarters of the Territorial Service of the Mehedinti Border Police for verifications, where it was established that those in question are Syrian citizens, of whom seven are minors, aged between 10 years and 18 years, and 23 adults, between the ages of 18 and 46.Upon checking, the adults stated that they came from Bulgaria and wanted to reach western European countries.