30,000 children of 12-15 yrs old, 145,000 youths of 16-19 yrs old, vaccinated against COVID-19

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced on Thursday that 30,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 and 145,000 youths between 16 and 19 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 until now, specifying that the education staff is vaccinated at a rate of over 60%, more than the double of the national average.

"I would like to announce you that at this moment we have 30,000 children with the ages between 12 and 15, representing a share of 4% from this category of 12-15 years, and 145,000 youths with ages between 16 and 19, representing a share of 20% of young people from this age category, vaccinated against COVID-19. Both situations are under the national average. Still, the education staff is vaccinated at over 60% rate, meaning more than double the national average. It is one of the aspects which strengthen my conviction that in schools we will benefit from a more accentuated sanitary situation than in other environments," Sorin Cimpeanu declared, in a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that the Ministry of Education conditionally supports the organization of vaccination centers in schools, Agerpres informs.

"If you will ask me about organizing vaccination centers in schools, in a school's medical office, I will say that yes, we support this measure with three conditions: there must be a school medical office, employed medical staff and also the infrastructure that can ensure the separation of flows, between the flow of those that are vaccinated and the flow of those that are in school for current educational activities," the minister specified.