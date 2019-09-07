307th Marine Battalion, decorated by Chief of Naval Forces General Staff

Chief of the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN), Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu, on Saturday, decorated the 307th Marine Battalion with the Naval Forces Emblem of Honor in appreciation for the manner in which they performed their missions.

Moreover, the head of the SMFN awarded 15 merit emblems to the battalion's military in the town of Babadag, and their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Dumitru Todosiuc, offered symbolic plaques to Vice Admiral Mirsu and to the commander of the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" flotilla, Commodore Cornel Rogozan."The decoration of the Battle Flag of the 307th Marine Battalion means a recognition of this unit's role within the Romanian Naval Forces and of the merits and special results obtained in the execution of the specific missions and tasks. The awarding of the Emblem of Honor of the Naval Forces is at the same time a form of gratitude to those people who have done their duty and respected the military oath," said Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu.The head of the SNMF brought to mind that only in the last year the 307th Marine Battalion participated in the NATO exercises Baltops and Baltops 19, conducted in the Baltic Sea, in the Saber Guardian 19 exercise, organised in Bordusani, in the multinational Platinum Lion 19 exercise, organised in Novoselo (Bulgaria), as well as in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan."Through the actions of the 307th Marine Battalion and its people, the Romanian Naval Forces demonstrate that we, the Army of Romania, are needed and that we are doing our duty. The missions we conduct, at home or abroad, show that the Romanian state is acting through its military to ensure stability, security and prosperity in the region," the SNMF head also said.Vice Admiral Mirsu brought to mind that this week the 307th Marine Battalion supported the humanitarian action conducted in the Danube Delta by Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) military doctors and medical personnel of the National Guard of the U.S State of Alabama."Believe me, it is not easy to leave your family alone at home, exposed to the fury of nature or other dangers, and you go on a mission to help the people in greater distress," said the SMFN Vice Admiral.The award ceremony was held in the centre of Babadag town, Tulcea County.