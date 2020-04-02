30pct increase in payments via SelfPay stations, in March

The volume of payments made through the SelfPay payment stations increased by 30pct, in March, compared to the similar period of last year, the category of payments that rose the most in total value being the home upkeep payment, with an advance of 114pct, show the data of the company that owns these points.

According to centralized data, in the first spring month, the payments for utility bills increased by 50pct in the reference period, and payments for entertainment products (vouchers and licenses for games on different platforms) jumped 142pct.

Also, the volume of payments for communications (Internet, television, telephony) increased by 64pct in March this year, compared to the same period of 2019.

SelfPay has the largest network of self-service Payment Stations in Romania. Currently, the SelfPay network has more than 4,700 Pay Stations, with over 140 services available, from utility payments, mobile and landline telephony, Internet, television, taxes and fees, to access tickets to events, travel tickets, electronic currency, tax disc and entertainment.

SelfPay Payment Stations can be found in large retail networks (Mega Image, Profi, Kaufland, Carrefour), shopping malls, markets, petrol stations and convenience stores and are available every day, during the hours when stores are open.