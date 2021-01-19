3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP), as reported by AGREPRES.

The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of Bacau; 97 kilometres east of Brasov; 105 kilometres northwest of Galati; 111 kilometres northwest of Braila; 118 kilometres northeast of Ploiesti; 158 kilometres south of Iasi; 167 kilometres north of Bucharest; 189 kilometres northeast of Pitesti; 202 kilometres southwest of Chisinau, 207 kilometres east of Sibiu.

Since the beginning of January, 17 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 4 on the Richter scale have occurred in Romania.

The strongest earthquake in Romania in 2020 occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County: a 5.2-magnitude at a depth of 121 kilometres. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.