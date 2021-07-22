33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 253 hospitalisations

As many as 253 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 33 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

In Romania, 562 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 440 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 37,280 people are in quarantine at home and 35 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 235 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 991 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.