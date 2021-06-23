3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Vrancea County Wednesday morning

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday morning, at 03:29hrs, EEST, local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, according to data published by the National Earth Physics Research-Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 78 kilometres, 79 km East of Brasov, 94 km South of Bacau, 99 km North-East of Ploiesti, 116 km West of Galati, 119 km North-West of Braila and 151 km North of Bucharest.

Since the beginning of this month, there have been 26 earthquakes in Romania with magnitudes between 2 and 3.4 on the Richter scale.The most noticeable earthquake of this year measured 4.7 on the Richter scale and was also felt in Bucharest. The earthquake occurred on May 26, agerpres report.