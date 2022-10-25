3.3-magnitude quake hits Buzau County

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on Tuesday morning, at 03:13hrs local, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred 117 kilometres deep, 66 km east of Brasov; 78 km northeast of Ploiesti; 114 km south of Bacau; 124 km west of Braila; 125 km west of Galati; 131 km north of Bucharest; 149 km northeast of Pitesti; 181 km east of Sibiu; 196 km north of Ruse and 196 km southwest of Iasi, told Agerpres.

So far this October, 25 2-magnitude to 4-magnitude earthquakes have occurred in Romania..

The strongest earthquake in Romania this year, a 4.4-magnitude one, occurred on January 16, 2022, while the strongest in 2021 was a 4.7-magnitude on May 26.