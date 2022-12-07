3.4-magnitude quake hits Buzau County on Wednesday morning

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on Wednesday morning, at 03:49hrs local, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP), told Agerpres.

The earthquake occurred 143 kilometers deep, near the following cities: 63 km east of Brasov; 77 km northeast of Ploiesti; 115 km south of Bacau; 128 km west of Braila; 128 km west of Galati; 130 km north of Bucharest; 146 km northeast of Pitesti; 177 km east of Sibiu; 195 km north of Ruse and 197 km southwest of Iasi.

Since the beginning of December, a number of 7 earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.9 degrees on the Richter scale.

The strongest earthquake in Romania this year, a 5.4-magnitude one, occurred on 3 November 2022, while the strongest in 2021 was registered on 26 May, with a 4.7-magnitude.