35.5pct of COVID cases in the past week recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Brasov

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, in the week of September 5 - 11, 35.5pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Brasov.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 48.7pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49.5pct got sick either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP specifies that 30.4pct of the total deaths were recorded in the Mehedinti, Alba, Bacau, Botosani and Cluj counties, told Agerpres.

78.6pct of the deaths were recorded among unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to the INSP, 86.5pct of all deaths were recorded in people over 60 years old, and 54.7pct of the deaths were recorded in men.

93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.