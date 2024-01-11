3.6 M, 3.4 M earthquakes in Vrancea county, Wednesday to Thursday

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday night, at 23:01, at a depth of 99.4 km., followed by a second earthquake, of 3.4 degrees Richter, at a depth of 81.8 km, on Thursday morning, at 4:49, in the eastern Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

Since the beginning of January, a total of 12 earthquakes have been recorded in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 3.6 on Richter scale.

Last year, the strongest tectonic movement, of 5.7, took place on February 14, in southwestern Gorj County, at 6.3 kilometers depth.