3.6 million children and young people to receive higher state allowances (Ministry of Labour)

State child allowances have been increased by 13.8% from January 2024, benefiting 3.6 million children and young people, informs the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMSS), Agerpres reports.

The first increased allowances will be paid in February this year.

"3.6 million children and young people attending secondary school and vocational training will benefit from higher state allowances. The payments are made from the budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity through the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection," said Simona Bucura-Oprescu, minister of Labour and Social Solidarity.

Thus, the allowances will increase from 256 RON per month to 292 RON per month for children over the age of 2 and for young people attending secondary school and vocational training, and from 631 RON to 719 RON for disabled children up to the age of 18.According to the preliminary execution of the budget, the MMSS has paid in 2023 the amount of 13.26 billion RON for state child allowances.