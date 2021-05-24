 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

36 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours; no death in Bucharest

smartradio.ro
medici covid test

A number of 36 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is about 15 men and 21 women.

According to the GCS, 34 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for a deceased patient to date.

In total, 29,977 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad and detected with COVID-19 have died.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.