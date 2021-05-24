36 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours; no death in Bucharest

A number of 36 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is about 15 men and 21 women.

According to the GCS, 34 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for a deceased patient to date.In total, 29,977 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania.Since the beginning of the epidemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad and detected with COVID-19 have died.