3,661 cases confirmed with Delta variant, until October 24

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that there have been 3,661 cases of COVID-19 with the Delta variant until October 24.

According to INSP, until October 24, 6,022 sequence processes were reported from the laboratories of the Cantacuzino Institute, "Matei Bals" Institute, MedLife, "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava, "Stefan S. Nicolau" Institute of Virology, CRGM of SCJU Craiova, "Pro Vitam" Sfantu Gheorghe.

By October 24 there have been 5,417 cases with the SARS-CoV-2 variant which cause concern, of which 3,661 with the Delta variant.

The confirmation rate with variants that cause concern is 90%.

