3.7 magnitude earthquake in Vrancea County

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday night at 0:34 local time in the eastern Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake was recorded at a depth of 124 km near the following towns: 36 km west of Focsani, 62 km north of Buzau, 74 km east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 86 km east of Brasov, 94 km south-west of Barlad, 97 km south of Bacau and 100 km north-east of Ploiesti.

Since the beginning of May, 14 earthquakes have occurred in the Vrancea and Oltenia seismic zones, with magnitudes ranging from 2 to 3.7 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred on 14 February in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.AGERPRES

