370 persons vaccinated against COVID, last week

As many as 370 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of March 27 - April 2, of whom 325 with Pfizer Omicron adapted to the new strains of the coronavirus, the administration of which began on November 28, 2022.

According to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, 45 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,921,157 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,130,657 people received the complete scheme, 2,667,655 were immunized with the third dose.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,102 adverse reactions to the anti-COVID vaccines, 2,247 of local type and 17,854 of general type.AGERPRES