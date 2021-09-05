372 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 3,061 hospitalisations

As many as 3,061 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 372 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 95 are minors, with 93 being hospitalised in wards and two in intensive care units.

In Romania, 10,760 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 2,783 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres informs.

Also, 53,755 people are in quarantine at home and 74 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 862 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.