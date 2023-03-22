3.8 magnitude earthquake in Buzau county, Wednesday morning

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday, at 6:51 local time, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, southeastern Buzau county, according to the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake had an intensity II and was recorded at a depth of 112 kilometres (km), near the following towns: 56 km east of Brasov, 56 km north-west of Buzau, 58 km south-east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 62 km north-east of Ploiesti, 74 km west of Focsani and 89 km north-east of Targoviste.

Since the beginning of March, there have been 16 earthquakes in the Vrancea seismic zone, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.2 on the Richter scale, and 49 earthquakes in the Oltenia area, in Gorj county, with magnitudes ranging from 2 to 4.9.

In Romania, the strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred on 14 February in southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.AGERPRES