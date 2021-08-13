383 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 32,311 tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 383 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, 32,311 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

Until Friday, 1,086,492 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 1,049,537 patients had been declared cured.

So far, 8,857,234 RT-PCR tests and 2,036,221 rapid antigen tests have been processed all over the country.

In the past 24 hours, 13,537 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,288 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,249 upon request) and 18,774 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 45 people were reconfirmed positively.