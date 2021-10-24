389 deaths from COVID-19, of which 8 previous to reference interval, death toll hitting 44,679

As many as 389 deaths, 201 men and 188 women, in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in the last 24 hours, of which eight prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

The eight deaths prior to the reference interval occurred one in September and seven in October. In the reference period, 381 deaths were reported.

Of the 389 deaths, five were recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 14 in the age category 40-49 years, 35 in the age category 50-59 years, 97 in the age category 60-69 years, 141 in the age category 70-79 years and 97 in the age category over 80 years.

According to GCS, 347 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had previous medical conditions, 12 deceased patients did not register comorbidities, and for 30 deceased patients no previous medical conditions have been reported so far.

Of the total 389 deceased patients, 361 were unvaccinated and 28 vaccinated. The 28 deceased patients were aged between the age groups of 40-49 years and over 80 years. All deceased patients had comorbidity.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 44,679 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.