39 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 11k tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 39 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, in more than 11,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

By Monday, 1,081,275 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,390 patients were declared cured.To date, 8,477,763 RT-PCR tests and 1,589,829 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.In the last 24 hours, 4,032 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,801 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,231 on request) and 7,259 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, two people were positively reconfirmed, agerpres reports.