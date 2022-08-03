 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

stiri.md
covid test

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of July 25-31, 39.7% of the cases of the COVID-19 in Romania were recorded in Bucharest and also in the Cluj, Constanta, Prahova and Timis counties.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 44.1% of the confirmed cases were recorded in unvaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 49.7% became ill either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after they took the last dose of vaccine.

30% of the total deaths were recorded in Dolj, Bucharest, Arad, Constanta and Iasi.

The INSP states that 66.5% of the recorded deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, 86.4% of the total deaths were recorded in people over 60 years old, 54.6% of the deaths were recorded in men. 93.7% of the persons who died had at least one associated comorbidity.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.