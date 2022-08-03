39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of July 25-31, 39.7% of the cases of the COVID-19 in Romania were recorded in Bucharest and also in the Cluj, Constanta, Prahova and Timis counties.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 44.1% of the confirmed cases were recorded in unvaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 49.7% became ill either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after they took the last dose of vaccine.

30% of the total deaths were recorded in Dolj, Bucharest, Arad, Constanta and Iasi.

The INSP states that 66.5% of the recorded deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, 86.4% of the total deaths were recorded in people over 60 years old, 54.6% of the deaths were recorded in men. 93.7% of the persons who died had at least one associated comorbidity.