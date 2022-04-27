40 Syrian refugees, transferred to Romania within extra-EU relocation program

Forty Syrian refugees were transferred to Romania from Turkey this month, during the extra-EU relocation program.

"Through this action, Romania is actively contributing to the international community in supporting and protecting refugees who were displaced in third party states, applying the commitments for the period of 2020-2021. Financing relocation action was supported through the National Program for Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund - 2014-2020," according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI).

The IGI Police - The Asylum and Integration Directive, along with the representatives of the International Organization for Migration, have received, throughout this month, upon entering Bucharest, 40 refugees evacuated from Turkey, Agerpres.ro informs.

The transfer of Syrian refugees represents applying provisions of Government Decision no. 1596/2008 regarding refugees relocation in Romania, for the period of 2020-2021, for the relocation of 200 persons who are in need of protection, from Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

The operation of transferring Syrian refugees represents the result of actions taken, throughout several months, in order to select and accept in Romania people who are in an immediate need for relocation.

"The transfer activity was organized with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who offered aid to migrants until they reached our country. Furthermore, complementary to government assistance, through projects with European financing, IOM will continue to offer specific assistance to the Syrian citizens for a maximum period of 45 days, later being subscribed in the integration program," the quoted source says.

The costs for relocation were financed through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund 2014-2020.

Preliminary activities to the transfer, medical examination, assistance prior to the transfer in Romania, transport from the first asylum country to Romania and on the national territory, assistance granted during the time of transfer and after arrival in Romania are financed through implemented projects at the level of the General Inspectorate for Immigration.