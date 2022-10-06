 
     
40.3% of last week's COVID cases - in Bucharest and counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Bihor

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, in the week of September 26 - October 2, 40.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Bihor, told Agerpres.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 41.5% of the confirmed cases were registered in persons not vaccinated against COVID.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 43.4% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP specifies that 38.3% of the total deaths in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the counties of Mures, Bihor, Bacau and Suceava and in Bucharest. 80% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to INSP, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% - in men. 93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

