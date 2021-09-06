405 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, of 3,338 hospitalized persons, of which 107 children

A number of 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 107 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 405 patients, 5 among them being children.

In Romania, 11,024 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 2,998 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres informs.

Also, 53,605 people are in quarantine at home and 68 people are in institutional quarantine.