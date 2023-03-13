412 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week

A number of 412 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of March 6-12, of whom 332 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022.

According to the National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Public Health Institute, another 80 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,919,960 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,130,405 people received the complete vaccination scheme, 2,666,912 were given the third dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,102 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,247 local and 17,854 systemic side effects.