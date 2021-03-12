413 African swine fever outbreaks in Romania

Romania registers 413 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 37 counties, of which seven in commercial holdings and six in type A commercial holdings, affecting a number of 112,869 pigs, according to data announced on Friday by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

The number of active outbreaks is declining compared to the March 5 report, when 428 outbreaks were recorded.

Between March 4 and 11, 2021, 35 new outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded in 18 counties and 50 were extinguished in five counties.

Since the first report of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and until now, 5,268 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties.

In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases are extinguished at least 2 years after their occurrence.

There is no vaccine for this disease, the only way to protect animal health is to comply with biosecurity conditions.

African swine fever does not cause disease in humans, but this virus has a disastrous economic and social impact, says ANSVSA.