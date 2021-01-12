43 foreign citizens denied entry in Romania in past 24 hours

Forty-three foreign citizens were denied entry in Romania, in the past 24 hrs., because they did not meet the legal requirements, while seven Romanian citizens were denied entry due to various legal reasons, says, on Tuesday, the Romanian Border Police (IGPF).

Approximately 59,200 Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 24,000 means of transportation, of which 10,500 freight vehicles, have gone through the control formalities at the customs points throughout the country in the past 24 hours, says, on Tuesday, the IGPF informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

At the entry point there were approximately 28,200 people with 11,300 means of transportation, and for the exit points there were 31,000 people with 12,700 means of transportation.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 26,200 people and 13,000 means of transportation (5,400 freight vehicles), of which for the exit point there were approximately 14,600 people with 7,200 means of transportation.