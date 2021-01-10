 
     
449 apartment blocks without heating, hot water in Bucharest

As many as 449 apartment blocks in Bucharest's District 3 have been left without heating and hot water, and in the case of several hundred other blocks of flats in Districts 2 and 3 heating and hot water are provided below the parameters, the intervention teams operating to repair the damage, the deputy director general of Termoenergetica, Adrian Gitlan, told AGERPRES on Sunday.

He explained that the other thermal points that are downstream from the isolated area will work below the parameters until the damage is fixed, affecting several hundred of blocks of flats.

According to Adrian Gitlan, Termoenergetica estimates that the damage will be repaired by 00:00 hrs Monday.

He added that the heating system is very old and such "totally unpleasant" damage occurs.

