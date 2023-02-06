4.5 magnitude earthquake in Buzau county, Monday morning

A surface earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred on Monday morning, at 3:26 local time, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, followed by three other earthquakes with lower magnitudes, respectively 2.6, 2.9 and 2.7 on the Richter scale, according to the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The 4.5 earthquake was registered at a depth of 20 km, near the following cities: 74 km northeast of Ploiesti, 94 km west of Braila, 98 km east of Braaov, 99 km west of Galati and 114 km northeast from Bucharest.

The three aftershocks took place in the same area, but at a depth of 17 kilometers, at 4:09, 4:13 and 5:01.

Since the beginning of January, there have been five earthquakes in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The largest earthquake in 2022 occurred on November 3 and had a magnitude of 5.4, while in 2021 a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on May 26.AGERPRES