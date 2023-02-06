 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

4.5 magnitude earthquake in Buzau county, Monday morning

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

A surface earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred on Monday morning, at 3:26 local time, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, followed by three other earthquakes with lower magnitudes, respectively 2.6, 2.9 and 2.7 on the Richter scale, according to the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The 4.5 earthquake was registered at a depth of 20 km, near the following cities: 74 km northeast of Ploiesti, 94 km west of Braila, 98 km east of Braaov, 99 km west of Galati and 114 km northeast from Bucharest.

The three aftershocks took place in the same area, but at a depth of 17 kilometers, at 4:09, 4:13 and 5:01.

Since the beginning of January, there have been five earthquakes in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The largest earthquake in 2022 occurred on November 3 and had a magnitude of 5.4, while in 2021 a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on May 26.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.