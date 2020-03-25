45 tons of medical equipment will be brought in on Thursday from South Korea

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) requested the Strategic Airlift Capability of NATO, which is operating from the Papa Air Base in Hungary, to conduct an emergency air mission, for the transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest.

According to a release of the MApN, the equipment - 100,000 protection coveralls, were acquired by the Romanian state through the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions, as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania.

The flight is to be undertaken with a C-17 Globe Master III, as part of Romania's flight hour share allotted for Romania, as a member state of the Strategic Airlift Capability. One of the commanders of the crews that operate the aircraft during this mission is lieutenant commander George Craciun, a pilot of the Romanian Air Force, detached to the Strategic Airlift Capability.