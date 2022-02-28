4,532 persons vaccinated against COVID, 140 doses administered to children between 5 and 11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that, in the last 24 hours, 4,532 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,680 first doses, 2,123 second doses, and 2,123 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 140 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (20 - first dose and 120 for the second dose)

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,696,331 doses have been administered to 8,110,024 people, of whom 8,064,363 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,527,766 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, two side effects were reported, both general

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,985 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,204 local and 17,781 general.