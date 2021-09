4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Covasna County, Transylvania, Wednesday afternoon

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake took place on Wednesday, local time 13:32, in Transylvania, in Covasna County, according to the information published by the National Earth Physics Research-Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake took place at a depth of 154 km, in the vicinity of the following cities: 53 km North-East of Brasov, 92 km South-West of Bacau, 107 km North of Ploiesti, 154 km West of Galati, 156 km North-East of Pitesti, 157 km North-West of Braila, 158 km East of Sibiu and 164 km North of Bucharest.